Once upon a time, the stars aligned in London for quite the glamorous premiere.

We're talking about Tuesday at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, where the cast of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood gathered in honor of their highly anticipated film.

There, the film's familiar faces, including leads Leonardo DiCaprio, Bratt Pitt and Margot Robbie, posed on the red carpet. Whether by sheer coincidence or quite perfect planning, Robbie's ethereal gown by Oscar de la Renta perfectly coordinated with the event's orange backdrop.