Red Table Talk has had many effects—just ask its famous host.

After more than a year online, the Facebook Watch show Jada Pinkett Smith co-hosts with her famous daughter, Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris has become a go-to for real and raw conversations about the many elements of life, some very uncomfortable, from marriage and motherhood to polyamory and pornography. Such was Smith's intent for the show from the start.

"I'm very lucky that I have really difficult, transparent conversations with my family," the actress said in a new interview on Lorraine, noting the original Red Table Talk first took place when Willow was 11 years old for Mother's Day.

"We've all been through various things from different generations," Smith said. "I realized, too, Willow didn't really know my story or my mother's story either because we live with people that we think we know and we don't really know them and so that's really how the whole concept was birthed."