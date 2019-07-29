It's been 50 years since Sharon Tate was murdered by Charles Manson's followers. In Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio's new movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, viewers are taken back to that night in the year 1969.

Even though the murder took place about five years before DiCaprio's birth, the Oscar winner said his parents told him how Tate's death affected the perception of Hollywood's "Golden Age."

"When my parents described it, it was as the end of this idealized revolution," he told The Sunday Times in an interview published over the weekend. "My parents are still hippies, but it was the loss of this dream. As [director] Quentin [Tarantino] describes, you sort of portray this utopia, but there is a mildew around the canvas that brought the darkness of humanity into play and ended a lot of my parents' hopes for how they could infuse that ‘love and peace' ideology into the rest of the world. It all sort of crashed and ended so much that some talk of it as a conspiracy. It was the total end of an era—immediately."