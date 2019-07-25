You may need to calm down when you hear this news: Taylor Swift is already a 2019 Teen Choice Awards winner.

The pop singer is set to receive a special honor at the annual award show this August: the first-ever Icon Award.

"As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide," read a statement from FOX, which will air the ceremony. "Swift is also one of today's biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change."

The pop star began her music career more than a decade ago and is set to drop her seventh studio album, Lover, on August 23. Swift released three new singles this year—most recently "The Archer," plus "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down," both of which are nominated for 2019 Teen Choice Awards. In addition to her Icon Award, the singer received seven nominations total for this year's ceremony, including nods for Choice Female Artist and Choice Fandom for her "Swifties."