Just friends or something more?

That's what fans of Sean "Diddy" Combs are asking themselves after the music mogul was spotted with Lori Harvey this week in New York City.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the pair enjoyed a midnight stroll in the Big Apple's Soho neighborhood where they just so happened to be wearing matching outfits.

Earlier in the day, Diddy was spotted at the REVOLT Summit Kickoff Event at the Kings Theatre. As for Lori, she was hanging out with Magic Johnson's daughter Elisa Johnson at Nobu.

While Diddy and Lori could just be two friends hanging out together in the same city, some fans are left wondering if something more could be brewing.