JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are ready to make their trip down the aisle.

The Bachelorette alums appeared on Tuesday's episode of Today and confirmed they're tying the knot in the spring or summer of 2020.

"We're waiting to find the exact date with our venue, but that's it," Fletcher said. "We're actively planning."

Fans had a feeling a wedding was on the way after Rodgers revealed the couple bought their first house together on Instagram. In the post, the sports analyst claimed their new residence marked "the first home we will live in as a married couple next year!!"

"She's really stuck with me now," he teased in part of the post, adding that they "couldn't be more excited to start this next chapter in our lives together."

It's been three years since Rodgers proposed to Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette. As fans will recall, Rodgers popped the question with an oval-shaped diamond ring by Neil Lane during the 2016 season finale.