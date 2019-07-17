Javier Bardem could be the next King of the Sea!

Multiple outlets report that the Spanish actor is in talks to star as King Triton in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid. The studio has yet to comment on the current discussions, but fans are already buzzing about the potential casting decision.

If he does become Ariel's dad, he will have to don the iconic white beard and wield the all-powerful trident. Plus, he will star as R&B singer, Halle Bailey's, dad!

So far, the performer is the only actor that Disney has officially named. However, there is plenty of speculation surrounding the roles of Prince Eric, Scuttle, Ursula and Flounder, with names like Harry Styles swirling around.

One beloved character that has yet to be the subject of chatter is Sebastian, but there is high hopes for the ensemble cast considering there are some big names being thrown around.