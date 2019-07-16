Ariana Grande Finally Gets Her Grammy 5 Months After Her Big Win

Congratulations are in order for Ariana Grande.

While the 26-year-old singer won her first Grammy five months ago, she didn't receive her trophy until today.

The artist shared some pictures of her new hardware via Instagram on Tuesday.

"Really glad I checked the mail," she quipped alongside a snapshot of the award.

She also shared her enthusiasm with her pet pig Piggy Smallz.

"Piggy, something came for you," she joked in a video.

Of course, her manager, Scooter Braun, was proud of her, too.

"This right here is family," he wrote alongside a photo of the duo. "I couldn't have been prouder this week to deliver this one her very first Grammy. There is no one more deserving, and this is truly the first chapter of her epic story. She is an icon living and is exactly who she claims to be. Yes she is now and forever more Grammy award winner @arianagrande but to me she is simply Ari...one of the strongest people I know with a heart of gold. Proud of you Ari!! Love yah."

Although, the "7 Rings" star joked he blew her cover.

"So grateful. Thank you Scoot. Even though you ruined my joke about it coming in the mail," she quipped in the comments section.