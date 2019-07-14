Meghan Markle Attends Lion King Premiere and This Fan Could Not Look More Excited

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 14 Jul. 2019 11:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Fans, The Lion King London Premiere

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Could this fan be more excited to see Meghan Markle?

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Lion King premiere in London with husband Prince Harry on Sunday, marking her first major red carpet since the two wed in 2018, and her first big celebrity event since she gave birth to their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor two months ago.

Scores of fans congregated at Leicester Square to catch a glimpse of the royals and the other celebs attending the premiere. One of the spectators seemed totally awestruck by Meghan's presence, as seen in this press photo.

The duchess wore a $2,450 long-sleeve, black tea-length Jason Wu Collection mesh panel dress, paired with matching $750 Aquazzara pointed pumps and a $2,390 black and gold Gucci "Broadway" clutch.

Watch

Beyonce & Meghan Markle Will Share Lion King Red Carpet

Speaking of royalty, music royalty was also present; singer and Lion King cast member Beyoncé, who portrays Nala in the reboot, and husband Jay-Z also attended the premiere.

There, they chatted with Meghan and Harry, and the women exchanged hugs.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Royals , Viral , Prince Harry , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.