R. Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Crime Charges: Everything We Know

R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago on Thursday night on a 13-count indictment.

A federal law enforcement source confirms to E! News that the 52-year-old singer was arrested by NYPD and Homeland Security Agents.

"[Kelly] was indicted in Brooklyn Federal Court on 5 counts and 13 counts in the Northern District of Illinois," the source tells E News. "He will be arraigned today in Chicago Federal Court."

The source also adds, "He was arrested after going out for a smoke and with a dog in front of his residence."

A Department of Homeland Security source also shares with E! News, "[Kelly] is expected to go before a judge this morning in Chicago at which time all charges against him, including those in New York, will be unsealed."

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Kelly is in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago.