HBO's Euphoria is shining light on a conspiracy that has been brewing for many years.

It's unclear how exactly the "Larry Stylinson" rumor got its start, but some One Directionfans have been pushing the narrative for as long as they have been doodling hearts around the boys' faces. Regardless of it's origins, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles have always denied any and all speculation about the romantic nature of their friendship.

So, when HBO aired the sexually explicit animated scene of Tomlinson performing oral sex on Styles, fans were quick to ask if the network ever warned or asked the two men for permission. And, surprisingly, Louis responded to their question.

"I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it," he stated.

Whether the scene would've aired after asking for their approval, who knows, but, considering the band's prior comments, HBO likely wouldn't have gotten Harry and Louis' blessing.