When it comes to the Real Housewives, fans always have their favorites. And whether those Bravolebrities hail from New York or Atlanta, it can be hard for viewers to say goodbye.

Andy Cohen revealed the real reason a reality star can get booted from a show in a new interview with Paper Magazine released Wednesday.

"If they become a turn-off to viewers, for whatever reason—they appear too fake, they're not interesting, they're not entertaining—[then they're no longer a fit]," the franchise's executive producer said. "When people cross the line and it becomes unreal, that's when they are out."

As for what makes a good Housewife, Cohen suggested there's certain criteria for that, too.

"Someone who's funny and unique and interesting to watch. Someone who has something to say, and is different, surprising and just watchable," he said. "There's a fine line between people who are desperate to be on reality television, and people who you want to watch on reality television. The Venn diagram of desperation and watchable, it's a very slim thing in the middle where it overlaps, and you're like, 'That's the bullseye, that's NeNe Leakes, that's Vicki [Gunvalson], that's Bethenny [Frankel].'"