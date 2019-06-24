Streep starts off the conversation somewhat justifying the behavior of Mary Louise, a mother who has not only lost her son, but who is now forced to reckon with the fact that he was a very, very bad person, and as his mother, she might feel some responsibility.

"One of the things I like about this piece is the blame delivered into Mary Louise's lap for the sins of her son. That is something that women take on, the blame, as a default setting. We imagine that not only our children's problems but everything in the world is our fault. I think it's sort of a more complicated landscape than that, and this piece enters into that very bravely."

Witherspoon says that the main goal was to make people ask those questions.

"Whether you agree or you don't agree with the judgements or the things that are said within the show, I hope it ignites conversations in living rooms and with other people to talk about what is a mother responsible for? What is a mother's role?" she says.