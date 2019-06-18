Alexi Lubomirski
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., 18 Jun. 2019 9:04 AM
Alexi Lubomirski
It's been just over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. While about 600 people attended the royal wedding—and millions more watched on TV—the royal couple still wanted their big day to feel "intimate." The dynamic duo revealed how they did just that in their exhibit "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
"A great level of detail went into the planning of our wedding day," Meghan said via the exhibit's audio. "We knew how large the scale of the event would be. So, in making choices that were really personal and meaningful, it could make the whole experience feel intimate."
One of the ways the couple incorporated these personal touches was through their ensembles. Meghan wore a gorgeous Givenchy gown, as well as a five-meter veil that featured floral designs representing each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. She also topped off her look with the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, which was lent to her by Queen Elizabeth II.
What fans didn't see, however, was the hint of "something blue" sewn inside her dress. The royal had hidden a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry inside her ensemble.
As for Harry's look, the prince had asked his grandmother if he could wear the uniform of the Household Cavalry, specifically.
"I chose the frock coat as a uniform, with permission from my grandmother, because I think it's one of the smartest Household Cavalry uniforms," he said in the recording. "It's one of my favorites, and I was very fortunate to be able to wear that on the day."
Even the bridesmaids and page boys had some special details incorporated into their wedding looks. The bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, wore shoes by Aquazurra that were monogrammed with their initials and the wedding date. The page boys, including Prince George, also had their initials stitched in gold on the shoulder straps of their frockcoats.
As excited as Harry and Meghan were about their wedding party's attire, they were perhaps even more thrilled about their behavior.
"We had 10 bridesmaids and page boys under the age of 7, which everybody says is impossible to have them behaving. But they did it," Harry said in the recording, per People. Meghan reportedly agreed "it was a miracle."
Fans can see all of these ensembles on display at the exhibition. While it was previously held in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle, the exhibit just moved to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland, where it will remain until October.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?