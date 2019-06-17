Pucker up!

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are taking home that famous popcorn trophy after winning Best Kiss at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. What's more? This is the first time the actors attend the star-studded ceremony, and they're already going home winners. But fans wouldn't expect anything less from the pair, considering they made people swoon with their off-the-charts chemistry in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Plus, the 23-year-old actor has become the Internet's fave boyfriend.

So yeah, they were destined to win Best Kiss at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Gracing the stage, the 22-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse star and The Perfect Date actor made fans' heart race with their charming and cheeky speech. "Thank you Awesomeness [TV] for making the picture in the first place," Noah said. Adding, "Thanks to Lana's lips. Right?"

Chiming in, the brunette beauty also thanked their fans.