Selena Gomez needed a change.

While she's been a bit omnipresent as of late, sitting down for a handful of interviews to promote her new movie The Dead Don't Die, out in theaters now, there was a moment where fans wondered when, if ever, she might return to her spotlight.

It's not as though her retreat wasn't understandable. After all, 2017 and the early bits of 2018 weren't exactly the easiest for her. She'd undergone a kidney transplant, gone through a breakup with The Weeknd, rekindled things with Justin Bieber for a brief moment in time, entered into treatment for depression and anxiety, and had been working at a breakneck pace to try and finish up an album to succeed her 2015 smash Revival.

So retreat she did.

She sold her home in Calabasas and moved south to Orange County. She backed away from social media despite once being the most-followed person on Instagram. She allowed for a shift in her focus.