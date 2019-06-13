Ashley Martson is ready to get some help.

E! News can confirm the 90 Day Fiancé star has plans to check into rehab for depression.

"She wants it to help her reorganize her life," a source shared with us.

Ashley also confirmed the news to RadarOnline by explaining, "At this time, I'm focusing on my happiness and my future to better myself. I appreciate the support from TLC and the audience of 90 Day Fiancé."

According to the outlet, the mother of two will enter a mental wellness retreat for women in North Carolina on Monday. Her mother will watch the children while she gets treatment.