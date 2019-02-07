Ashley Martson wants people to stop judging!

On Wednesday night, the 90 Day Fiancé star took to Instagram and delivered a firm message to her followers who aren't so positive and kind as she battles lupus.

"For all you trolls: YES! I have lupus. Just because I don't look like death 24/7 doesn't mean I don't," she shared on Instagram Stories. "Yes, there was a go fund that I shut down because I realized I was able to keep pushing through and work until surgery next week. I could have kept collecting people's money but no, I shut it down and kept working!"

Ashley added, "If you're sick of seeing me post ads then unfollow me. I was asked to come to NYC, given wardrobe, and everything was paid for by my sponsors."