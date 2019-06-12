Breakup aside, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk seem to be keeping things cordial for the sake of their 2-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

Previously, a source told E! News that "things are amicable" between the Russian supermodel and the A Star Is Born director. "They both want what's best for their daughter and so far things are amicable. They're working out custody details and putting everything in writing so there's no confusion."

More recently, a second insider revealed how the former pair is keeping things as normal as possible for their daughter. While the brunette beauty is on a trip in Iceland (and posting sexy Instagram snaps, no less!), the source explained Bradley has spent quality time with his baby girl. If anything, the two had their own little getaway together.

"While Irina has been out of town, and through the week when news broke of their split, Bradley and his daughter Lea spent the weekend at a house up in Big Bear."