JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello had a date night at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The Jersey Shore star was accompanied by her new beau at Wednesday's award show, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. JWoww, who was in attendance to present the CMT Performance of the Year, was very nervous before taking the stage alongside Bobby Bones.

"I just presented, so now I can actually enjoy the night, because I get really, really, really nervous," the 33-year-old star told E! News backstage at the award show. "I have stage fright, so going up there kinda gives me the jitters a little bit. But, I killed it and I love the fact that I got the opportunity, and I got to see Carrie Underwood in real life. So, life goals."