by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 31 May. 2019 3:05 PM
Welcome to the joys of fatherhood, Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Earlier this week, The Bachelor star and his wife Lauren Luyendyk welcomed their baby girl into the world. Soon after, the couple would share the first photos of baby Alessi Ren Luyendyk.
"We never knew we could experience a love like this," the couple said in a joint statement to E! News. "We cried, we laughed and we are so happy she is healthy and doing so well. It's amazing to see this tiny person that is half of each of us. She has Dad's hands and finger nails and lot of Mom's facial features."
While mom and dad have been able to share a few special moments on social media, fans may want to follow another account.
Believe it or not, baby Alessi already has an Instagram and she has a whopping 286,000 followers and counting.
It's a special new chapter for a couple who found love in an unconventional way. But throughout the wild ride, both Arie and Lauren have been thankful that they found each other.
"A year ago today I got engaged to the love of my life while the world watched. Our story is pretty unconventional, but it's ours," Lauren previously shared on Instagram. "Grateful for @bachelorabc bringing us together, because he's the best thing that ever happened to me."
In honor of their latest milestone, we're compiling all of Arie and Lauren's sweetest photos of their baby girl in our gallery below. We're not saying everything is coming up roses, but life looks pretty darn sweet for this Bachelor Nation couple.
Griffith Imaging
"This was first time she laid eyes on me and I'm forever changed," Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared on Instagram when celebrating the arrival of baby Alessi.
Griffith Imaging
"That was quite the journey let me tell ya!" Lauren Luyendyk shared on Instagram Stories hours after giving birth. "I'll post more soon. Just soaking it all in."
Hey baby Alessi, you are in great hands!
Article continues below
Who's impressed with Lauren Luyendyk as a mom already? Her husband, of course!
Lauren Luyendyk's "angel" has officially arrived!
Did we just witness dad's first diaper change on Instagram Stories?
Article continues below
Something tells us this is the first of many photo shoots to come!
Congratulations are in order! It's a healthy, happy baby for The Bachelor couple.
Already following in dad's footsteps? "Look at that right foot pressing on the gas pedal," Arie Luyendyk Jr. joked on Instagram Stories.
Article continues below
Nights at the Luyendyk house just got a little louder when the sun goes down.
Baby Alessi may only be a few days old. But that won't stop her from having more than 285,000 Instagram followers. Do a good job mom and dad.
Congratulations you two! We can't wait to see more.
