Has MarLena reunited? That's what many Big Brother fans believe after Mark Jansen and Elena Davies recently posted similar bedroom shots on their Instagrams.

So today, Davies is putting any and all romance rumors to rest, addressing their current status on the latest episode of her podcast MiscELENAeous. (The season 19 alums dated for nearly two years before announcing their split in early March.)

"Let me clarify, the timeline of our relationship…has been distorted a bit," the reality TV star said. "I didn't announce our breakup until almost a full month later. And when he and I did reconnect, it was in no official capacity due to not really knowing where it could lead and some other circumstances."

Though she kept their reunion a secret, she began "nonchalantly" mentioning it to people when it started to fizzle out. "Who hasn't gotten back together with an ex?" Davies continued. "I know rumors are circulating heavily again due to our Instagram posts. Unfortunately I am going to leave you a little bit unsatisfied."