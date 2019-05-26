Game of Thrones: The Last Watch Showed the Cast Reacting to the End of the Series and It Was So Good

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., 26 May. 2019 8:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

HBO

Game of Thrones is now really, truly over. 

HBO just aired Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which documented the making of the final season of the series, and there were three things about it that we just can't get over. 

First of all, extras made up as wights but wearing sweatshirts and sitting around eating chips is hilarious and the perfect random shot to cut to at any moment. 

Second of all, the makeup artist who missed her daughter's Easter bonnet parade and Mother's Day assembly for the 55 days of night shoots should win an award. 

Third of all, watching the cast react to the end of the series is our new favorite set of GIFs. 

In fact, we made it into a set of GIFs, documenting the cast reacting to Arya's killing of the Night King and Jon's killing of Dany in a series of moments of disbelief and delightful nervous laughter. 

Watch

Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Mistake Steals the Show

We know, per Emilia Clarke, that at least Kit Harington had not read the script before the table read, so the camera was on him quite a bit as he learned plot points for the first time. 

First, we saw them read through Arya killing the Night King. 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

Kit gives his onscreen sister a little look while the Hound (Rory McCann) is so pumped. 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

Maisie's side of the table erupts...

Read

Game of Thrones Is Over, But We Still Want Answers to These Questions

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

No one has ever been more pumped for anything than McCann in this moment. 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

And Maisie Williams has never been prouder. 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

And then it's time to learn about the fate of Daenerys Targaryen...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

This is Kit Harington first realizing that Jon is killing Daenerys. 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

This is Emilia reassuring him that yes, he read that right, he's stabbing her in the heart right now. 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

"No, how could I?!" 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

"IDK!" Emilia thinks as she slides down in her chair, probably thinking this isn't going to go over well. 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

And here's Kit Harington crying as they say "End of Game of Thrones." 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

And here are some wights having lunch. 

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch GIFs

HBO

Say what you want about the final season of Game of Thrones, but we'd die for this cast, these extras, the guy who plays the Night King, the woman in charge of the special effects makeup, and the guy whose job is "Head of Snow." 

Now that our watch has really and finally ended, Good Night. 

Game of Thrones aired on HBO. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Kit Harington , Emilia Clarke , Maisie Williams , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: All About Larissa's Kids and Pedro's Risqué Dancing

Big Little Lies Season 2

Everything We Know About Big Little Lies Season 2

Whiskey Cavalier

Whiskey Cavalier Has Been Officially Canceled

Fleabag

Now That Game of Thrones Is Over, Here Are Your Memorial Day Weekend TV Plans

The Good Place Bloopers

Watch Kristen Bell Totally Lose It in The Good Place Bloopers

Adam Levine Is Leaving "The Voice" After 16 Seasons

Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods "F--ked Up" in "KUWTK" Trailer

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.