The Big Bang Theory Cast Asked Each Other a Bunch of Revealing Questions That'll Leave You Shook

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 17 May. 2019 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Big Bang Theory, Late Show

CBS

The Big Bang Theory cast got together again…for the final time? Probably not the final time, but the last time for a while most likely when they gathered on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The group interview with Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch and Kunal Nayyar aired after the series finale of the long-running sitcom. With host Stephen Colbert, the cast got some things off their chests and asked each other questions they never dared to previously—anonymously.

The first question was for Galecki, who refers to himself as a "theater rat." So, "what professional animal would Kaley be?" And that question did not come from Cuoco.

Watch

See Kaley Cuoco's Reaction to The Big Bang Theory Ending

"I'm sitting too close, I'm going to get punched," he said. "Like an Arabian pretty horse. I don't know horses! I'm trying to appease her."

The next question was for Cuoco. "Kaley, when did you learn your lines because apparently in 12 years no one saw you look at a script," Colbert said.

"I don't look at the scripts, I don't know," Cuoco laughed. "No, I don't improvise, no. They do make fun of me for that. I usually have a magazine in my hand instead of the script."

"Make fun of you? I wish to god I had the powers that you have," Parsons said. "She doesn't look at it and she says it word-perfect."

Rauch was asked what career she'd have if she wasn't an actor and she said a chef.

Then things got raunchy. Did anyone ever have sex in their dressing room?

"You must have!" Cuoco said to Galecki. Nayyar echoed that accusation. And he admitted it!

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast, including some questions from fans.

The Late Show airs weekdays, 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Big Bang Theory , Johnny Galecki , Jim Parsons , Kaley Cuoco , Mayim Bialik , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Law and Order: SVU

How Law and Order: SVU Said Goodbye to Philip Winchester

Supernatural

Why Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Can Never Say Goodbye to Sam Winchester

Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams, Busy Tonight

Busy Philipps Brought to Tears by Michelle Williams & More Celeb BFFs on Busy Tonight's Finale

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale

The Big Bang Theory Series Finale: A Pregnancy, a Slap, a Surprise Guest, and One Emotional Sheldon Cooper

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Giacomo Gianniotti

The Evolution of Meredith Grey: How Grey's Anatomy Got To "I Love You" Over a Jail Phone

Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Will "Re-do" Series Finale for Unsatisfied Fans?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.