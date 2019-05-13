Doris Day Dead at 97

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 13 May. 2019 6:47 AM

Doris Day

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Hollywood has lost a beloved legend. 

Doris Day, the actress and singer who personified classic Hollywood in the '50s and '60s, has died, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed, according to The Telegraph and multiple other outlets. According to the report, Day died at her Carmel Valley, Calif. home early Monday while surrounded by friends. 

"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," the foundation said in an emailed statement to the Associated Press (via USA Today). Day was 97 years old. 

From 1948 to the early 1970s, the Ohio native captivated audiences on the silver screen with hit movies and musicals like Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk. In an age of iconic screen sirens, the triple threat became known for her wholesome image as America's sweetheart. 

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Her talents garnered her an Oscar nomination and multiple Golden Globe awards, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1989. In 2009, she was honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and three of her songs were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, including "Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be)" in 2012. 

Despite a successful film career alongside co-stars like Rock Hudson, James Garner and Cary Grant, Day bid farewell to acting after The Doris Day Show in 1973. 

This story is developing...

