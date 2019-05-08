Is Kyle Richards turning over a new leaf and ready to work things out with former Real Housewives Brandi Glanville?

For the 50-year-old reality TV personality, she says she's letting "bygones be bygones."

While the two have a long history of feuding, including one of the most dramatic (and physical) altercations of the Bravo franchise, it seems they're putting their differences aside.

Speaking to E! News' Justin Sylvester on Just the Sip, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shares her recent interactions with the 46-year-old author, and what made her want to "turn a corner."

"We do an after show for Bravo... [and] I was filming one of those one day and as I was leaving, I hear Brandi's voice in the makeup room. I was like, 'They booked Brandi right after me and we're overlapping each other?' I went in and she was as nice as could be," Richards recalls. Later explaining that it wasn’t the first time she "bumped" into her in recent months.