Britney Spearshas filed for a restraining order against her controversial ex-manager Sam Lutfi.

In documents obtained by E! News, the singer and her family are requesting a civil harassment restraining order against the 44-year-old, who is described as a "parasite" in the 81 page filing. According to the documents, Lutfi allegedly pretended to "have a professional relationship with Ms. Spears, even falsely claiming to have been her manager." However, the Spears family was able to remove Sam from Britney's life in 2009, when the singer got a three-year restraining order against him and was subsequently placed under conservatorship.

Now, Spears' mother is alleging Lutfi is once again causing a disruption in the artist and her family's life. "Shortly after Ms. Spears checked herself into a mental health facility, Lutfi began a new campaign of harassment against Ms. Spears and her family," the filing claims. "In the last week alone, Mr. Lutfi has made dozens of disparaging and threatening comments on social media and in interviews."