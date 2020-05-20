From the startPippa Middleton had been training her now 19-month-old son, Arthur Michael William Matthews, to take to the pool like a duck does to, well, any type of water, really.

Having learned in 2018 she was to welcome her first child with husband James Matthews, the author transitioned away from her normally grueling running and biking routines in favor of swimming sessions. "From personal experience, I'd confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found I was expecting," she shared in her regular column for U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine. "It's comforting to know that it's safe throughout pregnancy, and you don't need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It's so good for you that you could swim every day—as long as you don't overexert yourself—right up until the end of the third trimester."

She has since dove back in, this time with a tiny plus-one at her side. She credits introducing Arthur to the sport at just 4-months-old with giving him confidence around water as well as improved digestion and satisfyingly sound nap times, calling it "a great form of exercise you can do with your baby" and "one of our favorite activities."