Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With James Matthews

Kate Middleton is an aunt once again.
The Duchess' younger sister Pippa Middleton has reportedly welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with husband James Matthews. According to People, the 38-year-old gave birth a couple of weeks ago in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London—the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.
The baby's name has yet to be revealed. E! News has reached out to Pippa's rep for comment and hasn't heard back.
Pippa and James, 46—who tied the knot in 2017—also share son Arthur, 3, and 16-month-old daughter Grace.
News of Pippa's third pregnancy first broke on June 4 after she debuted her baby bump in a bright green smocked dress at the Platinum Party in the Park concert outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. At the star-studded event in London, she was joined by her husband, her brother James Middleton, 35 and his wife Alizée Thévenet, and parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.
Kate and William were also in attendance with their eldest kids Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7.
While Pippa is notoriously private about her personal life, she opened about keeping fit with her family in a rare interview in association with sportswear label Hoka One last summer.
"Being active with my 2.5-year-old son in the park or playground, transporting him on the back of my bike and buggy running when he was a baby have been ways in which I have been able to include outdoor exercise whilst being a hands-on mummy," she said, per Hello! magazine. "Being such an active family has rubbed off on my son. He loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it's howling a gale and pouring with rain."
Pippa also said in the interview that her "dream would be to participate in a sporting challenge or epic adventure with my own children, like I was lucky enough to experience as a child."