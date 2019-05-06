Take a royal walk down memory lane.

It's no secret by now that Prince Harryand Meghan Markle have officially welcomed their first child together, the newest milestone in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's very famous romance.

Addressing the press himself on Monday, the Duke of Sussex said, "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy." The new father gave credit where credit was due and added he is "so incredibly proud" of his famous wife. "How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he said in awe.

What began as a blind date for the two back in 2016 has evolved into a marriage, new royal titles and the start of a family for the husband and wife. In just three short years, Meghan and Harry's whirlwind romance has taken them from secret visits in Canada to the steps of St. George's Chapel to a royal tour down under and back to their new home at Frogmore Cottage, where they are now a family of three.