Lady Gaga Departs for 2019 Met Gala—and She's Already Nailing the ''Camp'' Theme

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., 3 May. 2019 6:30 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Instagram

Wheels up! Lady Gagais headed to New York City ahead of the 2019 Met Gala

After almost two months away, the pop star made her long-awaited return to Instagram on Friday evening when she posted a snapshot of herself en route to the Big Apple. 

"Met Gala here we come. Destination 'Camp,' so excited to co-chair Anna's event," Gaga wrote on social media.

She, alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna WintourHarry StylesSerena Williams and Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele will serve as this year's co-hosts of the annual soiree, which serves as a fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute. 

And Gaga is already channeling her inner "Camp" connoisseur, dressing especially '90s grunge with a flannel tied around her waist and Dr. Martens combat boots. The finishing touch? A pair of unshaven legs, of course. 

Photos

Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

"A I didn't shave my legs for 4 days which really completes the look," the "Born This Way" songstress captioned the photo opp. 

The entire ensemble actually comes from Marc Jacobs Resort 2019 collection, which has some fashion fanatics theorizing she could wear a bespoke ensemble by the designer on Monday. 

Lady Gaga, Met Gala

Getty Images

The Oscar winner has attended the Met Gala twice over the years, first as Alexander Wang's date in 2015 and again the following year with Versace. 

Something tells us Gaga and her team are preparing to pull out all the steps for this year's fashion extravaganza!

