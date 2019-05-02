Billboard Music Awards 2019: See Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Stars' Best Candid Moments

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., 2 May. 2019 6:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday—and what a show it was. 

Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie kicked off the night with an epic performance of "ME!". However, they weren't the only artists to perform. Halsey, BTS, Ciara, Paul Abdul, Madonna and The Jonas Brothers were some of the other singers to take the stage. 

Kelly Clarkson also kept the crowd entertained as host. From her multiple outfit changes to her incredible medleys, the American Idol alumna pulled out all the stops. 

Of course, there were also the awards themselves. Drake was one of the big winners of the evening and took home 12 trophies, including Top Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Album. In fact, he dethroned Swift for most Billboard Music Award wins.

Still, there were plenty of big moments fans didn't see on screen—including several candid moments.

Photos

The Most Outrageous Looks at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

To see a few of the best ones, check out the gallery bellow:

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Taylor Swift

The singer entertains a crowd backstage with her moves.

BTS, Bangtan Boys, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

BTS

The group is shocked and thrilled by their Top Duo and Group win.

Offset, Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Offset & Cari B

The "Bodak Yellow" artist isn't afraid to show a little PDA with her main man.

Article continues below

Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

The pop star has a jaw-dropping moment sitting next to her collaborator.

Ingrid Michaelson, Julia Michaels, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Ingrid Michaelson & Julia Michaels

The singers share a sweet embrace on the red carpet.

Khalid, Kane Brown, Katelyn Jae, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Khalid, Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae

The "Young, Dumb & Broke" star stops for a quick chat with the country singer and his leading lady.

Article continues below

Offset, Future Zahir Wilburn, Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Cardi B, Offset & Future

The Top Female Rap Artist winner gives Ciara's son a squeeze during the award show.

Olivia Wilde, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Olivia Wilde

The actress has a giggle on the red carpet.

Drake, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/BBMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Drake

The Top Rap Artist winner gives a thumbs-up backstage.

Article continues below

Brendon Urie, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dc

Brendon Urie

The Panic! at the Disco singer celebrates his two wins with a silly face.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Danielle Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas & Danielle Jonas

The "Chains" singer tenderly holds his wife's hand as they walk through the crowd.

Terry Crews, BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

BTS & Terry Crews

The K-Pop stars and the actor smile for a selfie.

Article continues below

Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

By the looks on their faces, it seems like the "ME!" collaborators are having a good time.

Shay Mooney, Dan Smyers, Dan + Shay, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images

Dan + Shay

The Top Country Duo/Group winners share a laugh while posing with their new trophy.

 

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Candids

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Terry Crews

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shows off his moves on the red carpet.

Article continues below

We can't wait until next year!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Taylor Swift

Trending Stories

Latest News
Law and Order: SVU, Law & Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay's Law and Order: SVU Audition Story Will Make Your Day

Cecily Strong, Ted Danson

Cecily Strong on Jeanine Pirro, Working With Ted Danson and Her Love of a Public Meltdown

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Offset Hit With Arrest Warrant for Criminal Property Damage

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

A Look at That Other Jonas Romance: Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are One of Hollywood's Coolest Pairs

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Dwayne Johnson Is a Super Dad and We Have the Photos to Prove It!

Scott Disick, Kardashians 1605

Scott Disick Got Khloe Kardashian's Paintings Appraised: Find Out How Much They're Worth!

iZombie

Rob Thomas Went a Little Crazy Ending iZombie and Reviving Veronica Mars At the Same Time

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.