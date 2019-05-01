Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
What happens in Vegas ends up on Diplo's Instagram.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner learned that firsthand when they decided to up and secretly get married at a chapel in good ole Las Vegas. The DJ was the one to share the happy news and more with the rest of the world.
Although, it must be noted that the occasion wasn't exactly a big secret to those with ties to the stars. In fact, it seems like a lot of musicians knew about the big day. Khalid, Dan + Shay and the rest of the Jonas Brothers witnessed the actress and singer exchange their I Do's. The country music duo even performed their romantic song, "Speechless," as Sophie walked down the aisle.
It only makes sense that so many A-listers made the guest list since it was so conveniently timed. Just hours before, the famous guests attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed.
For the show, the Game of Thrones star wore a bold ensemble, but she ditched the stylish look for a cute white pantsuit and veil. As for Joe, the groom donned a dashing grey suit.
While the bride and groom had thought of their wedding looks, it appears they are waiting to exchange rings. In place of the jewelry, they exchanged Ring Pops, which seemed more fitting for the occasion and the venue. Sophie even got a quick lick of the lollipop during their ceremony!
A Las Vegas wedding wouldn't be complete without an Elvis impersonator. The somewhat convincing actor acted as their officiant for the ceremony, which ensured that there would be more than a few laughs in the audience.
And hosting the wedding at such a low-key venue probably helped to keep the costs low. According to the chapel website, wedding packages start at an affordable $345 and max out at $675, not including the tip for the ordained minister.
What a great way to kick off a lifetime of love and happiness. Congratulations to the newlyweds!