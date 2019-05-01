Cardi B just went there.

The rapper took a brief intermission from tonight's 2019 Billboard Music Awards to set the record straight on a potentially explicit photo making waves on the internet. The snapshot Cardi decided to address? One of her and husband Offset packing on the PDA while walking the red carpet together.

Leave it to the hip-hop superstar to strip down to her birthday suit and offer her 44 million Instagram followers a lesson on her own anatomy.

"Motherf--kers going showing this f--king picture, now you're all photoshopping it even more like, 'Cardi p---y, Cardi p---y," she told the camera.

"First of all, that ain't my p--y. My p---y right here," Cardi continued, pointing down there. "This is where I birthed my daughter from. This right here, you know the part that shows when I go like this, that's just my ass!"

Demonstration and all, she continued, "You know when you've got a fat ass, that s--t gets fat right there? This part right here, this is the part that gives the dick comfort. You know what I'm saying?"