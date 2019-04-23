by Chris Harnick | Tue., 23 Apr. 2019 10:15 AM
The Hills are alive with the sound of drama once again for MTV with The Hills: New Beginnings, a reboot bringing back many original cast members of the "reality show." It may have been a no-brainer for MTV to bring the show back, but it wasn't so easy for Whitney Port to sign on.
"It was a really tough decision for me to make to go back to The Hills," Whitney told E! News at Skybar at the Mondrian LA while promoting Seed Beauty. "Honestly, I was scared. I'm 34 years old now, I have a child, I have my husband, relationships that are really meaningful to me and I didn't really want them exploited or messed with."
Whitney eventually signed on for the show, but not before making a list of pros and cons with her husband. "In the end I decided that it would just be something fun and new to bring to my life. And I was excited to connect with everybody, see what everybody was up to, give them the benefit of the doubt that they've all matured and hopefully that we can make this a fun experience. I can't necessarily say that that has happened, but it's definitely been interesting," Whitney said.
Not everybody has matured? Uh oh…
In the video above, Whitney details who has changed, the "intense" drama between Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag and Stephanie Pratt that she has been caught in the middle of. Plus, Whitney gives her take on new cast member Mischa Barton.
"She's great," Whitney said. "She was also really well-known at the time when The Hills and The City were in their prime…I think she really wants to show people what she's all about and she's not just a headline like she once was."
