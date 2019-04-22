Check out all the photo highlights from the Avengers: Endgame premiere below:
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brie Larson
Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus
This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger
The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chris Evans
Captain America serves up a serious cool factor on the red carpet.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: End Game premiere.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth
Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jeremy Renner
The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Vin Diesel
He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.