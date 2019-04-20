A year-and-a-half into his schooling at Thomas's Battersea in London, Prince George is a big man on campus.

Which, huge surprise there, but according to Vanity Fair, it's not his majestic title or position as third in line to the British throne that has so impressed his coterie of classmates at the nearly $8000-a-term institution. Or the fact that his drop-off is seen to by either his dad, Prince William, or mom, Kate Middleton. Rather, the pint-sized prince is just entirely charming.

A fellow parent tells the magazine that the 5-year-old Lion King-loving royal "is really happy at school" and has earned the nickname of "P.G." from his classmates. (This despite reports he would officially go by George Cambridge, a nod to William and Kate's formal titles.) "He's very popular," continued the parent, "and has lots of friends, and there's very little fuss made about who he is."

Though he's never hurting for playdate options (because who wouldn't want a peek at his four-floor Kensington Palace digs?) or birthday party invites, there's one school mate in particular he's grown close with: 5-year-old Maud Windsor, the eldest child of Sophie Winkleman and Lord Freddie Windsor, whose father Prince Michael of Kent counts Queen Elizabeth II as a first cousin.