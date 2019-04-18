Alison Brie Goes Blonde: See Her New Hair

  By
    &

Elyse Dupre | Thu., 18 Apr. 2019 10:00 AM

Allison Brie

Bye bye, brunette! 

Alison Brie took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of her brand-new blonde locks.

"When your husband asks you to 'go blonde' for a role…you say yes," she captioned the pic, giving a little shout-out to Dave Franco. While she didn't specify which film the new look was for, the 36-year-old actress is set to appear in The Rental, which her hubby wrote and is directing.

The GLOW star credited Clarissa Anya Rubenstein for the dye job. She also styled her look with a few waves. It certainly is a big change for Brie, who has sported brown hair for most of her career.

Still, it looks like Brie is fully embracing her new look. The Community alumna posted a selfie of her smiling next to her co-star Betty Gilpin and captioned it, "Just a couple a blondes hangin out at the Netflix building." 

Alison Brie Reveals How She Trains for GLOW on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

It certainly has been a busy time for Brie. In addition to working on her new movie and Netflix show, the celebrity appeared in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part earlier this year.

We can't wait to which see project—and look—and she debuts next.

