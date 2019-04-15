Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Just Won for Best Game of Thrones Costume

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 11:31 AM

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Game of Thrones

Instagram

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were among the millions of fans around the world watching Sunday's Game of Thrones premiere, but they definitely took things to the next level!

The couple, who are superfans of the show, had a Game of Thrones viewing party with their pals, including Bell's Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen. For the party, the group of friends dressed up in costume in celebration of the HBO series.

"Maximum effort on #GOT night," Bell captioned a series of premiere party pictures on Instagram. "FOR THE THRONE!!"

The themed bash also included "Aryas House of Frey Pot Pies" as well as "Hodoritos" for guests to enjoy while watching the first episode of GOT's final season.

Photos

Stars Dressed Up for Game of Thrones

In addition to Bell and Shepard, there were a number of other celebs who also dressed up for the premiere of the show! Let's take a look at the stars' premiere party outfits below!

Joe Jonas, Game of Thrones

Instagram

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas, who is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, dressed up as his fiancée's character Sansa Stark for the premiere. He previously dressed in the same costume for Halloween in Oct. 2018.

Kerry Washington, Game of Thrones

Instagram

Kerry Washington

"If you're wondering why my kids have been roaring all day... @gameofthrones," Kerry wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself wearing a "Mother of Dragons" T-shirt.

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Game of Thrones

Instagram

Game of Thrones Party!

Game of Thrones superfans Kristen and Dax celebrated the premiere with their pals, including her Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen.

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Game of Thrones

Instagram

"Raging Throners"

Ryan captioned this squad pic, showing the group dressed up in costumes, "Raging Throners!!!!"

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Game of Thrones

Instagram

For the Throne

"Maximum effort on #GOT night," Kristen told her followers. "FOR THE THRONE!!"

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Game of Thrones

Instagram

Work Wardrobe

On Monday morning, Kristen wore her GOT premiere outfit to work on The Good Place.

Sharing a video from set with her Instagram followers, Kristen wrote, "A #GoodPlace morning: Keeping the THRONE ALIVE at 6am the morning after!!!"

