Shameless' Jeremy Allen White Is Engaged to Addison Timlin

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 9:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin!

The Shameless star is engaged to his longtime love and former co-star, Us Weekly reports. The couple first sparked rumors of an engagement after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring while out with White in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12.

This exciting engagement news comes almost six months after the 28-year-old actor, who plays Lip on the Showtimes series, and the 27-year-old actress welcomed their first child together, daughter Ezer Billie White.

White and Timlin starred in the 2008 film Afterschool together, but started their romance years later.

Photos

Inside the Love Lives of Shameless Stars

Amid the engagement speculation, Timlin seemingly confirmed the news in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

"Mom & Dad," Timlin captioned the sweet picture of the couple, which showed off her diamond ring.

In the comments of the post, many of the duo's friends sent their love.

"YOU TWO," Sarah Hyland commented.

Shameless star Emma Kenney also commented with two red hearts on the photo.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Engagements , Couples , Shameless , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin

Everything We Know About Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's Bribery Allegations

TV's Top Couples

TV's Top Couple 2019: Nominate Your Favorite TV Couples Now

Ryan Edwards, Mug Shot

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Released From Jail After 3 Months

Lori Loughlin, Boston, Court

Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Game of Thrones

Inside Game of Thrones' Big Jon Snow Moment (And Why He Can't Handle the Truth)

Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019

Cardi B Packs on the PDA With Offset During Surprise Revolve Festival Performance

Emma Watson, Harry Potter

It's Leviosaaa! The Magical Movie Career of Emma Watson: From Harry Potter to Beauty and the Beast

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.