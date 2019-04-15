You weren't the only one excited about the Game of Thrones season eight premiere.

After HBO debuted its new episode on Sunday, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to weigh in on the show. However, he didn't comment on Jon Snow (Kit Harington) learning the truth about his ties to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) or Sam (John Bradley) discovering the fate of his brother and father.

No, the "Shape of You" star was much more concerned about the outcome for his character.

As fans will recall, Sheeran made a guest appearance on season seven. His character shared a scene with Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark. In the scene, the four-time Grammy winner sang a little tune while sitting around a fire with a group of Lannister soldiers. When Williams' character said she didn't recognize it, Sheeran informed her "it's a new one."

The celebrity cameo was reportedly done for Williams, who is a fan of Sheeran.