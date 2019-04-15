See the Best Celebrity Style Moments From Coachella 2019

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 15 Apr. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When it comes to Coachella, everyone brings their style A-game.

Now that the dust has settled and the stage has cleared, pop culture enthusiasts are finally able to stop and admire the wild, wacky and wonderful fashion from Indio's annual music festival.

While Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Kacey Musgraves certainly brought fabulous outfits to the main stage, it's the attendees and party-goers who really grabbed the attention of fans across the country.

Whether attending popular events like Levi's Brand's Neon Carnival or walking the festival grounds, your favorite Hollywood stars dressed to impress.

"I feel at Coachella you can bring out your bohemian vibes. Bring the long necklaces out," Ashlee Simpson-Ross shared with E! News while attending Lucky Brand and Rolling Stone Live's Desert Jam party. "I’m keeping it chill. The music and everything is super fun."

Photos

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

But for other stars, the three-day weekend event is all about expressing themselves through the art of fashion and accessories.

"I'm a little obsessed with Glamchella. I don't do Coachella. I do Glamchella," Rachel McCord told E! News at the Luxury Experience & Co. Desert Lounge. "I'm all about dressing for Rachel McCord wherever she is—not for wherever I'm going. I truly dress for me."

We combed through the hottest parties, Instagram posts and A-list guests to obtain the best celebrity style moments from Coachella 2019.

Take a look at our gallery below and prepare to be inspired.

Gigi Hadid, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel kicks off the weekend in a fabulous outfit styled by Mimi Cuttrell. Her jewelry is from Zoe Aiche and Jacquie Aiche.

Kacey Musgraves, Coachella 2019

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kacey Musgraves

Stylist Erica Cloud picked Balmain for the country singer's special performance outfit in the desert.

Katy Perry, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Katy Perry

The American Idol judge shows off her signature style in an Adam Selman crystal bra and track pant.

Article continues below

Stella Maxwell, Coachella 2019

(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Stella Maxwell

The supermodel attends the Revolve Festival in a House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Ira Mini dress.

Olivia Culpo, Coachella 2019

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lucky Brand

Olivia Culpo

Pretty in pink! The model steps out in Rachel Zeilic's Majorelle line while visiting Lucky Brand X Rolling Stone Live's Desert Jam event.

Lisa Rinna, Coachella 2019

Amazon Lockers at Coachella

Lisa Rinna

From the Gucci fanny pack and Converse sneakers to the Eres bra and Jennifer Fisher jewelry, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star doesn't disappoint.

Article continues below

Darren Criss, Coachella 2019

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

Darren Criss

While attending Levi's Neon Carnival, the actor showcases his TOPMAN Wrestler slim shirt and matching swim shorts.

Rachel Zoe

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)

Rachel Zoe

Before kicking off her annual #ZOEasis event with The Zoe Report, the fashion designer shows off her floral dress.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lucky Brand

Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Evan Ross

"Evan is always next level," the singer and actress shared at Lucky Brand x Rolling Stone Live's Desert Jam while wearing Camilla.

Article continues below

Cardi B, Selena Gomez, 2019 Coachella

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Cardi B & Selena Gomez

While their collaboration on the Coachella stage may have been a surprise, wearing something fabulous is certainly expected for these music superstars.

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Coachella 2019

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Hailey Bieber

While attending Levi's annual brunch, the newlywed proves denim never goes out of style. She completed her look with Vans sneakers.

Rowan Blanchard, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Rowan Blanchard

"Thank you @barbieferreira and @hunterschafer for supporting the personal hot rebrand with this extra af photo," the Girl Meets World star wrote on Instagram during her stay in the desert.

Article continues below

H.E.R., Coachella 2019

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

H.E.R.

The Grammy winner wears Moschino while enjoying a late night at Levi's Neon Carnival.

Ashley Tisdale

Instagram

Ashley Tisdale

"Ring the alarm. My hair + makeup is goals," the actress shared on Instagram when giving thanks to Sexy Hair and makeup artist Hailey Hoff.

Cindy Crawford, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Cindy Crawford

When it comes to Coachella fashion, sometimes less is more!

Article continues below

Erika Jayne, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Erika Jayne

"Pearls in paradise," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram when showcasing her hairstyle from Castillo at Bootsy Bellows Pool Party presented by McDonalds and PacSun.

Bella Thorne, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Bella Thorne

Stylist Mikiel Benyamin created an unforgettable look for the actress that included ROC Boots Australia.

Shay Mitchell, Coachella 2019

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell

Day 1 starts off with a bang for the actress in a House of Harlow 1960 X REVOLVE Figaro dress.

Article continues below

Stassi Schroeder, Coachella 2019, Party

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Bondi Sands

Stassi Schroeder

While attending the Bondi Sands Aero launch party, the Vanderpump Rules star has heads turning for all the right reasons thanks to her Georgi Jules jewelry and hair from Bradley Leake.

Liam Payne, Coachella 2019

Mike Nguyen

Liam Payne

No shirt? No problem for the One Direction member who shows off his Hugo Boss boxers at the Bootsy Bellows Pool Party presented by McDonald's & PacSun.

Winnie Harlow, 2019 Coachella

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

While attending the Revolve Festival, the America's Next Top Model superstar sports a neon cropped top and skirt.

Article continues below

Rachel McCord, AnnaLynne McCord, Coachella 2019

TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel & AnnaLynne McCord

The sisters showcase their Knot Basic hair accessories after leaving the Luxury Experience & Co Desert Lounge. AnnaLynne completes her looks with Molly Bracken and Nobody Jeans.

Tom Sandoval, Coachella 2019

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lucky Brand

Tom Sandoval

Pump still rules in the desert! The Vanderpump Rules star sports a pair off 110 skinny denim jeans by Lucky Brand. 

Victor Cruz, Karrueche Tran, Coachella 2019

Mike Nguyen

Victor Cruz & Karrueche Tran

Sipping on Minute Maid blue slushies from McDonald's has never looked so stylish thanks to this Hollywood couple. 

Article continues below

Amanda Stanton, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Amanda Stanton

While hanging out the Revolve Festival, the Bachelor in Paradise star works her Nbd outfit with Quay Australia sunglasses and Jimmy Choo boots.

Hannah Godwin, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Hannah Godwin

"Lurrrvin' this flower fest," The Bachelor star shared on Instagram while wearing Revolve at the Revolve Festival.

Camille Kostek, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Camille Kostek

"I call this look the spice girl mashup," the model shared on Instagram while wearing a Frankie's top and I AM GIA pants. "A little taste of baby spice hair, scary spice on top and sporty on the bottom."

Article continues below

Anne Winters, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Anne Winters

"Feeling like a lil rainbow," the 13 Reasons Why star shared on Instagram while wearing Privé Revaux sunglasses and Dolls Kill.

Paris Hilton, Coachella 2019, Party

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Neon Carnival

Paris Hilton

Peace, love, Paris! The Coachella veteran attends Levi's Neon Carnival with Bondi Sands and POKÉMON: Detective Pikachu.

Jasmine Tookes, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Jasmine Tookes

Werk it, girl! The supermodel shows off her Nasty Gal outfit on Day 1.

Article continues below

Danielle Lombard, Coachella 2019

Insgtagram

Danielle Lombard

"Don’t know how I put myself together, but Day 2 here we come!" The Bachelor star shared on Instagram while wearing Chinese Laundry shoes.

Kendra Wilkinson, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson

While she was only at the festival for a short time, the reality star left her mark at the Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle x Nylon Coachella Midnight Party.

Corinne Olympios, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Corinne Olympios

"Frolic with me," the Bachelor Nation star wrote on Instagram while showcasing her look consisting of Revice denim and Heart of Sun swimwear.

Article continues below

And just a warning: We've still got one whole weekend to go! In other words, the party is just getting started.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Coachella , 2019 Coachella , Style , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Splurge Your Tax Refund on These Designer Bags & Shoes

Splurge Your Tax Refund on These Designer Bags & Shoes

E-Comm: Best Easter Gifts On Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

E-Comm: Jessica Simpson Maternity

We're Obsessed With Jessica Simpson's Maternity Line

E-Comm: Easter Brunch

How to Master Your Sunday Brunch Table

E-Comm: Pop of Pastel for Spring

Add a Pop of Pastel With These Spring Trends

E-Comm: Animal Lovers Guide

National Pet Day Presents for Pets & Pet Lovers

E-Comm: Spring Denim on Sale

Spring Denim Trends on Sale Now

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.