BTS to Perform With Halsey at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 14 Apr. 2019 7:45 AM

Get ready, BTS fans, because the group is will be back at the Billboard Music Awards!

It was announced on NBC's Saturday Night Live, which featured the K-Pop group as the musical guest, that they and Halsey will perform their new single "Boy With Luv" for the first time at the annual award show next month.

BTS, made up of JinRM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, had performed their single "Fake Love" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, marking the first time they had performed that song on television.

"@BTS_twt + @halsey WORLD TV PREMIERE PERFORMANCE," read a tweet from the Billboard Music Awards' account. "It's happening."

How BTS Became the K-Pop Band That Took Over the World

The band is nominated for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They have won the latter honor for the past two years.

Other performers include Kelly Clarkson—who is also hosting the ceremony, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Sam Smith and Normani, plus a special performance by 2019 ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey.

On SNL, BTS performed "Boy With Luv" without Halsey.

They also performed their track "Mic Drop."

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

