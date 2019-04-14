BTS to Perform With Halsey at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

NBC
by Corinne Heller | Sun., 14 Apr. 2019 7:45 AM
NBC
Get ready, BTS fans, because the group is will be back at the Billboard Music Awards!
It was announced on NBC's Saturday Night Live, which featured the K-Pop group as the musical guest, that they and Halsey will perform their new single "Boy With Luv" for the first time at the annual award show next month.
BTS, made up of Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, had performed their single "Fake Love" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, marking the first time they had performed that song on television.
"@BTS_twt + @halsey WORLD TV PREMIERE PERFORMANCE," read a tweet from the Billboard Music Awards' account. "It's happening."
The band is nominated for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They have won the latter honor for the past two years.
Other performers include Kelly Clarkson—who is also hosting the ceremony, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Sam Smith and Normani, plus a special performance by 2019 ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey.
On SNL, BTS performed "Boy With Luv" without Halsey.
They also performed their track "Mic Drop."
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET.
Slay(er) All Day! Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Cutest Photos Throughout Their Romance
Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson's Family Will Make You LOL in This Hilarious Relatively Nat & Liv First Look!
From Pratt Family Feuds to That "Sick Little Rumor": Revisiting All of The Hills' Most Dramatic Moments
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?