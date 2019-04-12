Robin Thicke's Fiancée April Love Geary Poses in Lingerie 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

by Corinne Heller | Fri., 12 Apr. 2019 8:55 AM

April Love Geary, Lingerie, 6 Weeks Post-Birth

Instagram / April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's fiancée April Love Geary took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a revealing postpartum photo.

The 24-year-old posted a mirror selfie showing her posing in a black lace bra and black and white spotted underwear, six weeks after she gave birth to the couple's second child together, daughter Lola Alain Thicke.

April and Robin, 42, also share daughter Mia Love Thicke, 1, and he also shares a 9-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke, with ex-wife Paula Patton.

April often posts photos and videos of her and Robin's girls on Instagram.

Photos

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary: Romance Rewind

Last month, she posted a clip of Mia kissing her sister.

April and Robin made their public debut as a couple at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, less than a year after Paula filed for divorce after nine years of marriage.

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Diana Ross' 75th Birthday Party

HEDO / BACKGRID

The two got engaged on Christmas Eve.

