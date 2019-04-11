Spring Denim Trends on Sale Now

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., 11 Apr. 2019 3:00 AM

By now we're well into the swing of spring, and we don't have to tell you that there are tons of fun things that come along with this sunnier season.

Among our favorite activities is shopping for fresh new trends. That being said, we're never mad at a denim look, it's a 365-days-a-year staple after all. But with the weather being warmer, you're going to want to trade in heavier jean jackets for lighter ones and baggy denim pants for cuffoffs. You get the idea! So as we do, we decided to scope our favorites that are also currently on sale.

So go on, girl, your spring denim is calling!

Zip-Front Denim Bodycon Dress

We'll be wearing this mini dress to every festival weekend ahead, thankyouverymuch

BUY IT: $50 $27 at Boohoo

One Teaspoon Vanguard Mini Skirt

Leopard print on a denim skirt? Genius.

BUY IT: $119 $95 at Shopbop

StyleKeepers The New Classic Jacket

You can never have too many denim jackets, and here's a style you probably don't have yet. 

BUY IT: $199 $140 at Shopbop

Agolde Quinn High Rise Mini Skirt

We love this designer high-rise denim skirt in a chic black. 

BUY IT: $128 $90 at Shopbop

Boyfriend Denim Dungarees

We don't always wear overalls, but when we do, they're boyfriend fit. 

BUY IT: $64 $35 at Boohoo

Blank Denim Cutoff Shorts

'Tis the season to stock up on denim shorts. Our advice: Make a pair of 'em camo. 

BUY IT: $78 $55 at Shopbop

BDG Denim Mini Wrap Skirt

Go the cool girl route with a wrap-front mini skirt. 

BUY IT: $64 $40 at Urban Outfitters

Joie Mikki Ruffle-Trimmed Denim Mini Dress

How precious is this ruffle sleeve denim dress? 

BUY IT: $178 $89 at The Outnet

Blue Denim Button Front Bandeau

We've never met a bandeau top we didn't like, and this denim take is no exception. 

BUY IT: $35 $16 at PrettyLittleThing

Free People Denim Slouchy Eisenhower Jacket

We're very into a subtle pop of color in the form of our new favorite denim jacket. 

BUY IT: $98 $69 at Revolve

Lovers + Friends Jack High-Rise Short

A good pair of designer shorts is something we're always on the hunt for. 

BUY IT: $138 $111 at Revolve

DL1961 Bridget Instasculpt Cropped Bootcut Jeans

We're obsessed with a frayed denim hem. 

BUY IT: $189 $132 at Shopbop

Lovers + Friends Elijah Mini Skirt

The grommets along the bottom add an edgy vibe. 

BUY IT: $178 $82 at Revolve

Reformation Cynthia High Waist Relaxed Jeans

Embellished jeans are such a hot spring trend. 

BUY IT: $178 $107 at Nordstrom

BDG Re-Made Denim Mini Skirt

If a classic denim mini isn't already in your closet, this one's a steal at $30. 

BUY IT: $59 $30 at Urban Outfitters

Monochrome Cropped Checkerboard Denim Jacket

Sign us up for this checked jacket in a pretty pastel blue. 

BUY IT: $62 $23 at PrettyLittleThing

Madewell Zip Front Midi Skirt

For a grown-up take on the denim skirt, this longer version is a great option. 

BUY IT: $88 $62 at Shopbop

La Vie Rebecca Taylor Ines Kick Bootcut Jeans

Flared denim in a light wash should be a part of your spring wardrobe. 

BUY IT: $195 $98 at Nordstrom

Siwy Camilla Cutoff Shorts

White denim cutoffs will never go out of style. 

BUY IT: $152 $76 at Shopbop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

