Why Savannah Chrisley Was "Furious" Before Nic Kerdiles' Proposal

by Jess Cohen | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 5:00 PM
Savannah Chrisley was "so mad" the day Nic Kerdiles got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.
The Growing Up Chrisley star, who recently revealed her engagement to the pro hockey player, tells E! News that she was not in the best mood prior to the proposal, which took place in Nashville on Christmas Eve.
"Everyone was off that day," Savannah shares with E! News in an exclusive interview alongside her dad, Todd Chrisley. "And I had to film that day, so I was furious, because it was Christmas Eve!"
"And we've never filmed on Christmas Eve," Todd explains.
"I was like, this is absolutely insane, Nic's family's here, our whole family's here, and we're filming?" Savannah continues. "So, I was so mad."
Todd then shares that Nic had previously called him and wife Julie Chrisley to ask for Savannah's hand in marriage.
"Well, technically he asked for my hand in marriage first because he screwed it up," Todd tells E! News. "He said, 'I'd like to take the opportunity to ask for your hand in marriage.'"
Nic then hung up the phone and FaceTimed the couple again, this time to ask for Savannah's hand in marriage. He also asked the couple for their help in planning the Christmas Eve proposal.
"We were not filming, we were taking our Christmas break. So, I had to go to production and say, 'She's getting engaged on Christmas Eve, we have to film this,'" Todd shares. "So, we had everything set up. My wife acted like she had forgotten something at the grocery store, Savannah went with her and when she got back we were out at the pavilion."
Savannah explains that when she walked outside she saw Nic's family on one side, her family on the other, with Nic in the middle.
"I was just like, 'This is not happening right now!'" Savannah recalls. "I was so shocked."
Watch the videos above to see Savannah and Todd dish about the proposal and spill wedding secrets! Plus, find out the real story of how Savannah and Nic's relationship first started!
Growing Up Chrisley airs Tuesdays on USA Network.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?