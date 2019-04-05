Steve Buscemi is paying tribute to his late wife Jo Andres in his acceptance speech for the Icon Award at CinemaCon.

Fans have grown to know and love the Boardwalk Empire star since he started his career in the '80s, but Steve says that his success wouldn't have been possible without the love of his wife and family. "I do want to thank my family that's been so supportive: my parents, my brothers, also my son, and also my wife, Jo," the Icon Award winner earnestly tells the audience at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.

For over 30 years, the actor and his wife, who was an artist and filmmaker, lived and worked together in perfect bliss, something that even Buscemi believes is a rare accomplishment in the world of entertainment. He muses, "You know this business can be a challenge to relationships, but you know you stick it out and there are rewards. And I'm so grateful to her."