Steve Buscemi Thanks Late Wife For Being His ''Biggest Inspiration'' at CinemaCon

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., 5 Apr. 2019 1:30 PM

Jo Andres, Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi is paying tribute to his late wife Jo Andres in his acceptance speech for the Icon Award at CinemaCon.

Fans have grown to know and love the Boardwalk Empire star since he started his career in the '80s, but Steve says that his success wouldn't have been possible without the love of his wife and family. "I do want to thank my family that's been so supportive: my parents, my brothers, also my son, and also my wife, Jo," the Icon Award winner earnestly tells the audience at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. 

For over 30 years, the actor and his wife, who was an artist and filmmaker, lived and worked together in perfect bliss, something that even Buscemi believes is a rare accomplishment in the world of entertainment. He muses, "You know this business can be a challenge to relationships, but you know you stick it out and there are rewards. And I'm so grateful to her."

The 61-year-old shares that Jo was his "biggest supporter, and also audience, and my biggest inspiration."

Jo unexpectedly died at the age of 65 in January. According to the New York Times, the artist died due to sclerosis. 

She is survived by Steve and their son, Lucian

