Steve Buscemi's Wife Jo Andres Dead at 65

Steve Buscemi is mourning the loss of his wife of more than 30 years.

Jo Andres recently passed away at the age of 65, a source confirms to E! News. A cause of death has not been made public.

The actor, known for his roles on Boardwalk Empire, The Sopranos, Fargo and The Big Lebowski, married Andres in 1987. They welcomed one child together, son Lucian, in 1990.

Andres and Buscemi attended their final event together just seven months ago in New York City.

A celebrated filmmaker and artist in her own right, Andres rose to prominence within the 1980s art world through what is described on her website as "film/dance/light performances." She made her directorial debut with 1996's Black Kites.