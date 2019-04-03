It's a special day for NeNe Leakes and her husband Gregg Leakes.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star reveals that her long-time partner "has completed 6 months of chemotherapy" after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

"This all started May 5th 2018...," the Swagg Boutique owner begins her Instagram post. "It's been a long emotional ride for our entire family!"

"TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy! Awesome job hunni," she continues. "I'm so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!"

Along with the good news, the reality TV personality thanks her "family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses," who she says, "lifted us up in constant prayer, sent recipes, doctors info, gave advice and gifts!"

"We love you," she writes. "PSS: what a relief! We finally get to share with the world what we've been going thru."