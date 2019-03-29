Drunk Elephant's Makeup-Melting Cleansing Butter Drops Today

We all use a face cleanser of some kind on the regular, but how satisfied are you with yours—really?

Half the time you're using whatever is in front of you, be it a bar of soap or something new you're trying from Sephora. But if you wear makeup, rarely do you ever get it all off with one effortless wash.

Well, we've got big news that's about to change your life. Drunk Elephant, the aesthetically pleasing skincare brand your beauty junkie friends are already obsessed with, just dropped (today!) a game-changing makeup-melting butter cleanser. Trust us: We've tried it, and it's legit. It removed our full face of makeup so easily actually that it made us wonder what we've been doing all these years.